Free holiday concert at Washtenaw Community College to honor local Rosie the Riverters

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – During WWII, women working at the Willow Run Bomber Plant put together countless B-24 bombers, with one being welded together every 63 minutes.

Join real-life Rosie the Riveters and WWII veterans for a free holiday concert in the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Award-winning singer and songwriter Corey Strong and pianist William Bennet will serenade local heroes and audience members.

Organizers from the American Rosie the Riveter Association Michigan Willow Run Chapter said there will reception and refreshments after the concert for area residents to meet the real Rosies and veterans who sacrificed for future generations.

“A Holiday Concert for Rosie” is free but registration is encouraged. Register here. There is free, on-site parking.

The Morris Lawrence Building is at 4800 E. Huron River Dr.