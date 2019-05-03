This is how far you can really drive on empty

Ah, the burning question everyone wants to know the answer to: How far can your vehicle really go on empty?

We found the answer for you! And there are a couple other things worth mentioning, too.

OK, for starters, aside from the obvious problems running out of gas can entail — getting stranded on the side of a busy highway, somewhere miles from civilization or when it’s blazing hot or freezing cold and you have kids in the car — driving on empty can also do damage to your vehicle.

According to Your Mechanic, driving with a low amount of fuel in your gas tank can damage your fuel pump, due to any debris or contamination in the gas — which can just naturally settle at the bottom of the tank — that can be sent through the pump. If you do it once, it’s probably not that big of a deal, but it can be harmful if you’re doing it regularly.

OK, so on to the nitty gritty — how trusty is that gas gauge?

In short, not very.

When your vehicle offers an approximation for how many miles you have until empty, that’s based on the average mileage your vehicle has attained while previously on the road, so it may not be accurate to your current driving conditions, Your Mechanic said.

And finally: How far can you actually drive on E?

The answer to this question really depends on a number of things:

Your vehicle

Your driving habits

Road conditions

There’s no doubt, sometimes you get in a situation which you have no choice but to ride it out on E until you reach the next gas station. This information from Your Mechanic will give you a better idea of exactly what you’re dealing with.

Make Model Fuel remaining when low fuel warning light is triggered Miles remaining when low fuel warning light is illuminated Ford F-150 1/16th of a tank 35-80 Chevrolet Silverado Not available 25 Ram 1500 3 gallons 63-87 Toyota Camry 2.6 gallons 65-91 Toyota Corolla 2 gallons 60-84 Nissan Altima 3 gallons 81-114 Honda Accord 2.6 gallons 70-93 Honda CR-V 2.3 gallons 62-78 Honda Civic 1.9 gallons 59-80 Ford Fusion 1/16th of a tank 35-80 Ford Escape 1/16th of a tank 35-80 Toyota RAV4 2.4 gallons 57-74 Chevrolet Equinox Not available 50 Nissan Rogue 3 gallons 78-99 Hyundai Elantra Not available 30 Ford Explorer 1/16th of a tank 35-80 Chevrolet Cruze 2 gallons 56-84 Ford Focus 1/16th of a tank 35-80 GMC Sierra Denali 4 gallons 64-92 Hyundai Sonata Not available 40 Jeep Cherokee 3 gallons 66-93 Nissan Sentra 2 gallons 60-80 Jeep Wrangler 2.8 gallons 47-58 Chrysler 200 3 gallons 69-108 Chevrolet Malibu 2 gallons 50-72 Jeep Grand Cherokee 3 gallons 66-90 Toyota Tacoma 3 gallons 63-75 Subaru Forester 2.6 gallons 62-83 Kia Optima Not available 30 Toyota Highlander 2.9 gallons 58-72 Kia Soul Not available 30 Toyota Sienna 3 gallons 54-75 Subaru Outback 2.6 gallons 65-85 Nissan Versa 2.6 gallons 65-85 Volkswagen Jetta 1.85 gallons 57-85 Honda Odyssey 3 gallons 57-84 Honda Pilot 2.5 gallons 45-62 Ford Mustang 1/16th of a tank 35-80 Ford Edge 1/16th of a tank 35-80 Chevrolet Traverse 2.5 gallons 42-60 Toyota Tundra 4 gallons 60-72 Jeep Patriot 2 gallons 46-60 Toyota Prius 1.6 gallons 76-81 Hyundai Santa Fe Not available 40 Kia Sorento Not available 40 Chevrolet Impala 2 gallons 44-62 Ford Transit 1/16th of a tank 35-80 Mazda 3 2.3 gallons 69-94 Mazda CX-5 2.6 gallons 67-91 GMC Terrain Not available 50

If you notice you're reaching empty quicker than you should, or you have leaking fuel, Your Mechanic reccomends to have an inspection performed as soon as possible.

