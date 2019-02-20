Buying certain lightly used cars in Metro Detroit can result in massive discounts

DEARBORN, Mich. - Since the domestic three automakers are based in Metro Detroit, people in the area spent a lot of time on new car sales numbers, but many car and truck buyers are looking for the best value.

One study found if residents are willing to wait one year for a lightly used car, they can get an incredible deal.

Local 4's Rod Meloni went to the used car lot of LaFontaine Volkswagen in Dearborn, where a 2018 Nissan Altima could be purchased for $12,255 less than a new one, which is about a 45 percent discount.

STUDY: These lightly used vehicles can cost 30-40 percent less in Detroit market

Shopping for cars, SUVs and trucks can make a customer's head spin, especially when they see the prices. They want good, long-lasting quality at a great price.

Cars.com looked at 7 million vehicle offerings since August, compared new and used prices and found more great deals around Metro Detroit.

The second-best deal is the Ford Expedition. The 2018 version is nearly $25,000 less than the new one, which is a 37 percent savings.

No. 3 is the Jeep Cherokee, which is $12,038 less, or a 36 percent savings. The Chevy Impala is fourth at nearly $12,000 less, or a 36 percent reduction. Rounding out the top five is the Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, which is $16,132 cheaper, or a 34 percent discount.

Officials with iSeeCars.com said choosing lightly used cars instead of new ones offers remaining manufacturer warranties to go along with the greatly diminished price.

They found better deals in different places. Nationally, the Ford Expedition is the best deal, the Kia Sedona is second and the Chevrolet Impala is third.

Click here to view iSeeCars.com's study for three-year depreciation in Detroit, and click here to view the five-year study.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.