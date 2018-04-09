Chevrolet introduces 2019 Camaro lineup

DETROIT - The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro has landed.

Chevy revealed the new 2019 Camaro lineup on Monday, which features the first-ever Turbo 1LE.

“Lauded since its introduction for its balance of driving fun, refinement and value, the restyled 2019 Camaro reaches even higher with more of the design, technology and choices that customers want,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “It’s a performer with few competitors and a pillar of Chevrolet’s energized car lineup.”

Design highlights include:

New front-end styling with distinct differences between LS/LT, RS and SS, including the fascia, grille, LED dual-element headlamps and reshaped hood (ZL1 retains its airflow-optimized front-end styling)

SS-specific front fascia with “flowtie” open bowtie grille emblem and aero-enhancing air curtains, specific headlamps with new LED signature and extractor-style hood

RS Appearance Package available on LT adds unique polished black grille with Galvano Chrome lower inserts, new LED headlamps with LED signature light bar, specific rear fascia with rear diffuser and 20-inch wheels

New rear fascias for all models, with specific diffusers on RS and SS when equipped with Dual Mode Exhaust

New LED taillamps with a more sculptured evolution of Chevrolet’s signature dual-element design; red lenses are featured on LS and LT, with RS, SS and ZL1 featuring dark-tinted neutral-density lenses

New 20-inch wheel designs on RS and SS

Turbo 1LE

The new Camaro Turbo 1LE joins the V6 1LE, SS 1LE and ZL1 1LE to round out Camaro’s lineup of 1LE track stars. Leveraging the impressive performance and ideal weight distribution enabled by Camaro’s 2.0L turbocharged engine, the Turbo 1LE comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and a tailored chassis package derived from the V6 1LE to offer track-capable performance. Highlights include:

FE3 suspension with larger diameter front and rear stabilizer bars, specifically tuned dampers, stiffer rear cradle bushings and cross-axis ball joints in the rear tow links that enhance lateral stiffness

Split front/rear summer-only tire sizes: P245/40R20 (front) and P275/35R20 (rear)

2.0L turbo engine with 275 hp (205 kW) and 295 lb-ft of torque (400 Nm)

Brembo brake package with low-metallic performance pads

Nearly 50/50 weight balance

Driver Mode Selector with Sport Mode and new Track Mode; Competition Mode (within Sport and Track Modes) includes performance instrument readouts, launch control, shift lights and more

Standard sueded flat-bottom steering wheel and shift knob plus available Recaro seats

Chevy Camaro 2019. (Chevy)

Camaro tech: next-generation infotainment, rear camera mirror and more

The 2019 Camaro offers Chevrolet’s next-generation Infotainment 3 with all-new systems that provide a more personalized experience and a more intuitive interface.

The standard system features a 7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen. An 8-inch diagonal touchscreen running Infotainment 3 is available, including one with navigation.

Additional new technology features and enhancements include:

Standard Rear Camera Mirror on 2SS and ZL1 models offers a wider, less obstructed field of view using a camera display that eliminates potential obstructions such as rear body pillars or seat headrests; a conventional rearview mirror view is also available

Improved standard rear-vision camera system* with a new, digital high-definition camera that offers improved view quality

Forward Collision Alert joins Camaro’s roster of available active safety features

Enhanced Performance Data Recorder system

The 2019 Camaro joins Cruze, Malibu and Spark as part of Chevrolet’s revitalized 2019 lineup of cars.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.