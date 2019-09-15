Here is GM's statement on UAW bargaining, strike announcement

DETROIT - General Motors (GM) released the following statement Sunday after the United Autoworkers (UAW) union announced it would strike against the automaker.

The UAW's contract with GM expired Saturday night. The union said workers would go on strike starting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Here is the statement from GM:

"We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business."

Offer details:

Over $7 billion in investments and more than 5,400 Jobs:

Solutions for unallocated assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio

Investments in eight facilities in four states

Introduction of all-new electric trucks

Opportunity to become the first union-represented battery cell manufacturing site in the U.S.

Additional new vehicle and propulsion programs

Best-in-Class Wages and Benefits:

Wage or lump sum increases in all four years

Improved Profit Sharing Formula

Ratification payment of $8,000

Retain nationally-leading health care benefits

New coverage for autism therapy care, chiropractic care and allergy testing

General Motors also released this video of Executive Vice President Gerald Johnson offering a statement:

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will be following this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.