UAW says it will strike against GM at 11:59 p.m. Sunday

DETROIT - United Autoworkers (UAW) leaders announced Sunday that the union is planning a national strike against General Motors.

The UAW said the strike against GM will begin at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The UAW says its roughly 49,000 members will go on strike.

As of Sunday morning, 850 employees across Michigan and Ohio had already walked off the job.

The UAW said workers are striking to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, their share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers.

GM said it presented "a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways" and that it "is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight."

GM said its offer to the UAW included more than $7 billion in U.S. investments, more than 5,400 jobs, higher pay, improved benefits and more.

"We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business," reads a statement from GM.

GM targeted for bargaining

The UAW said Friday that it was allowing its contracts with Ford and FCA to extend past the Saturday night deadline while the union focused on bargaining with GM. The UAW had announced earlier this month that GM would be the focus of bargaining.

By Sunday morning, after the deadline for a new contract expired, the UAW was ready to announce it would strike against GM.

"We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our members, their families and the communities where we work and live," said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.

The UAW says its roughly 49,000 members will go on strike.

Watch the UAW news conference here:

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will be following this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.