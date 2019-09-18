Canadian auto workers laid off due to parts shortage amid UAW-GM strike

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors is affecting workers across the river.

About 1,200 Canadian workers at the Oshawa Ontario Truck Plant are laid off due to a parts shortage.

Negotiations have been ongoing each day this week for a contract between UAW and GM. On Tuesday, GM announced it would move striking UAW workers to COBRA healthcare coverage.

Sources said there was some progress between the two sides in negotiations on Tuesday. Those negotiations resumed Wednesday.

Overall, union workers have shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states and 22 parts distribution warehouses. Negotiations between the two parties were underway again Monday, but it's unclear when a new deal could be reached and when the strike will end.

The UAW said workers are striking to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, their share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers.

GM said it presented "a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways."

