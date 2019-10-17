UAW-GM strike: Union leaders expected to vote on tentative agreement Thursday

DETROIT - After 31 days of the United Auto Workers being on strike, the UAW and General Motors reached a tentative agreement.
What happens Thursday could determine whether the deal will go to union members for a vote. Despite the tentative agreement, workers still walked the picket line outside GM's tech center.
While those close to the bargaining process are tight-lipped, Local 4 has still confirmed some information. It starts with plant investment totaling $9 billion -- a big step up from the original $2 billion. Most of it would be UAW-GM, work but a sizable chunk would go to joint ventures.
One of the biggest UAW demands involves health care, and GM has reportedly agreed to enhanced health care at no extra cost. In two to four years, rank-and-file are expected to see three percent raises, up from two percent in two years, bonuses in the other two years and signing bonuses of $9,000.
