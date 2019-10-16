General Motors releases statement on proposed tentative agreement with UAW

DETROIT - General Motors has released a statement on the proposed tentative agreement with the United Automobile Workers union.

"We can confirm the UAW's statement regarding a proposed tentative agreement," GM spokesman Dan Flores said. "Additional details will be provided at the appropriate time."

The two sides announced the proposed tentative agreement Wednesday -- the 31st day of negotiations during the workers' strike.

The strike will continue until the UAW GM National Council votes to approve the proposed tentative agreement, officials said.

During the Oct. 17 meeting, council members will decide whether to continue the strike or until ratification continues or stop the strike upon approval.

The agreement will not be ultimately ratified until UAW-GM membership across the country votes to approve it.

More on the strike

Here's a look at what was on the negotiation table:

The current time to progress to top pay with full-time, full benefits status is eight years. The UAW wants that knocked down to four years.

The union also wants temporary workers to be able to qualify for progression.

Workers will get 3 percent raises and lump sum bonuses in two of four years.

Workers will get enhanced health care at no extra cost.

Former GM negotiator Dr. Arthur Schwartz said he has a theory for why reaching an agreement took so long.

"It appears that the leaders right now are not confident that they'll be able to sell an agreement to the membership and get it ratified," he said.

UAW Mack Truck member strike

The United Automobile Workers Mack Truck members went on strike at 11:59 p.m. Saturday for better pay, benefits and job protections.

According to the union, 3,600 Mack Truck workers in three states -- Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania -- are on strike. Read more here: UAW Mack Truck members in three states on strike

On Saturday, the union announced striking GM workers will get an additional $25 a week and can now work part-time during the strike.

The UAW International Executive Board voted Saturday to increase the strike pay to $275, effective Sunday. The strike pay was set to increase Jan. 1, 2020.

The national strike against GM began on Sept. 15 and, by the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work. The strike has resulted in the shutting down of 33 manufacturing plants and 22 part distribution facilities nationwide.

