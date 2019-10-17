UAW-GM strike: Union leaders to vote on tentative agreement today

DETROIT - A vote Thursday will determine whether a tentative agreement to end the United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors will go to the local unions.

Leaders are expected to vote on the tentative agreement that was reached Wednesday, the 31st day of what is the longest strike for the union since the 1970s.

Read more:

The tentative agreement includes a $9,000 signing bonus, a 3-4 percent raise and a streamlined path for temporary workers. Workers will maintain their current health care, and the Detroit-Hamtrmack Assembly Plant will remain open.

The Hamtramck Transmission Plant will still close as previously announced.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.