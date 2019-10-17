UAW-GM strike: What we're learning about the tentative agreement

DETROIT - Leadership with the United Automobile Workers union sent a tentative contract with General Motors to its members Thursday for a ratification vote, Local 4 has learned.

The national workers' strike will continue during the vote, officials said.

GM released the following statement Thursday regarding the negotiations:

"General Motors has reached a tentative agreement with the UAW. We encourage the UAW to move as quickly as possible through the ratification process, so we can resume operations and get back to producing vehicles for our customers. Our goal during these negotiations was to ensure the future of General Motors is one that works for our employees, dealers, suppliers and the communities where we operate. The agreement reflects our commitment to U.S. manufacturing through the creation of new jobs and increased investment."

UAW leaders from all over the country met Thursday at the Renaissance Center to learn the details of the proposed agreement.

The agreement includes an $11,000 signing bonus for full-time workers; part-time or temporary worker will get $4,500.

GM also agreed to eliminate a $12,000 cap on profit-sharing bonus checks.

Bonuses and wage hikes will alternate each year.

Full-time workers will qualify for permanent status by Jan. 6, 2020, and part-time workers can qualify under certain rules by Jan. 1, 2021.

By Sep. 24, 2023, permanent manufacturing employees will make $32.32 per hour.

Retirement bonuses will be available to 2,000 production veterans and 60 skilled trade as a $60,000 bonus to be had for those who retire by February 2020.

The Detroit-Hamtrmack Assembly Plant will remain open, but the Hamtramck Transmission Plant will still close as previously announced.

A summary of the tentative agreement can be found on the UAW's official website here.

