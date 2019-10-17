UAW sends tentative contract with GM to membership for ratification vote

DETROIT - Leadership with the United Automobile Workers union sent a tentative contract with General Motors to its members Thursday for a ratification vote, Local 4 has learned.

The national workers' strike will continue during the vote, officials said.

UAW leaders from all over the country met Thursday at the Renaissance Center to learn the details of the proposed agreement.

UAW members are cautiously optimistic and believe the agreement could lead to the end of the strike.

It is still unknown if the agreement will pass.

The tentative agreement includes a $9,000 signing bonus, a 3-4 percent raise and a streamlined path for temporary workers. Workers will maintain their current health care, and the Detroit-Hamtrmack Assembly Plant will remain open.

The Hamtramck Transmission Plant will still close as previously announced.

