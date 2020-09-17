Ford to build electric truck center in Dearborn, add 300 jobs

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that’s being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.

The new plant -- called the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center -- is being built at the Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan, where Ford is starting to produce a new version of the F-150 that’s due in showrooms this November.

“We are proud today to announce for our Ford UAW members and our nation that Ford is building this new plant to assemble the truck of the future -- a battery electric Ford F-150," reads a statement from United Auto Workers (UAW) Ford Vice President Gerald Kariem. “Where once the Mustang changed America, UAW members will now build the truck that will change America -- Built Ford Tough by UAW members.”

Ford's F-series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. with nearly 900,000 sold last year.

Ford says the new electric truck will go on sale in mid-2022. The company says it’s investing $700 million in its Rouge factory complex to make the new trucks. Ford also plans a plug-in gas-electric hybrid version.

The company says a study done by the Boston Consulting Group found that the F-Series brings in $42 billion in U.S. revenue. That’s more than whole companies such as McDonald’s, Nike and Netflix.