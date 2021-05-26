Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name

Fugitive ex-auto magnate Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dbayeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT – Fugitive ex-auto magnate Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes an upcoming hearing in Beirut with French investigators will help him defend his version of events for the first time since his 2018 arrest in Japan.

In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Ghosn addressed his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, his brazen escape, and his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon.

The former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said he felt empathy for those who are now jailed or on trial for helping him. They are “collateral damage” in a top-level Japanese campaign against him, he said.

He described his downfall, which sent shockwaves through the car industry, as like being “hit by a bus.”