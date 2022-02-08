Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and his company's IPO, Sept. 26, 2019 in New York. Activist investor Blackwells Capital is asking Peloton to remove CEO John Foley and consider selling the company just a few days after a media report said the exercise and treadmill company was temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products amid waning consumer demand. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

NEW YORK – The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as the company's chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company.

Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over the CEO position held by John Foley. McCarthy will also have a seat on the board.

Foley will become Peloton's executive chair. William Lynch, who currently serves as president, will leave that role and become a non-executive director.

The company also announced that it was cutting 2,800 jobs globally, including a 20% cut to at corporate offices.