Power outage alert in Japan amid quake damage, cold weather

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in a snowy rainTuesday, March 22, 2022, in Tokyo. Japans government on Tuesday issued a rare blackout alert due to power supply shortages stemming from stoppages of several coal-fired power plants that had shut down by last weeks powerful earthquake, calling on households and companies to conserve power. The alert comes as the Tokyo region faces snow, an unusual cold weather for the season, prompting use of heaters while there was no solar power generation. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO – Japan’s government alerted people of potential blackouts Tuesday because power supplies were low after several coal-fired plants temporarily stopped generating electricity following last week's earthquake.

The rare alert, calling on households and companies to conserve power, comes as the Tokyo region is facing snow and unusually cold weather for early spring, prompting the use of heaters.

The magnitude-7.4 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima last Wednesday killed four people and injured more than 230 others, while reminding people of the March 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that killed thousands and devastated northeastern Japan's coast.

Last week's quake caused temporary power outages, peaking at 2 million homes, as the coal-fired plants in the region serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings assessed and repaired damage.

Power has been restored since, but the grid was being severely strained by the unusual snow and cold, officials said.

By midafternoon, the conservation effort was not enough to avoid blackouts, Economy and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said, urging households and companies to cooperate.

Tuesday marks the end of Japan’s COVID-19 restrictions nationwide as infections showed signs of slowing, and bars and restaurants were to return to normal service hours, but guests might have to eat in dim lights.

Without further power conservation, blackouts in large areas would be inevitable, Hagiuda warned, and asked department stores, supermarkets and convenience stores to turn off neon signs and urged manufacturing factories to also conserve power as much as they can.