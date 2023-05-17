Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows the Ford company logo at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant about 100 miles west of Detroit that would employ about 2,500 people. The plant was revealed Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at a meeting of the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a large state tax incentive package for the project near the city of Marshall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT – Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.