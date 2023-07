FILE - Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi waves as he arrives for the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 26, 2017. Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died, according to Italian media. He was 86. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

