General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president's video bargaining update

File - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain talks with members picketing near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., on Sept. 29, 2023. Fain is scheduled to update members today on bargaining with Detroit automakers as strikes against the companies head into their sixth week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is expected to update members Friday afternoon on progress in contract talks with Detroit's three automakers as General Motors increased its offer to the union.

In a prepared statement, GM said it made an offer to the union Friday with “substantial movement in all key areas in an effort to reach a final agreement with the UAW and get our people back to work.”

The company says the offer raises pay for most of the work force to $40.39 per hour, or about $84,000 by the end of a four-year contract. That's a 23% increase over the $32.32 per hour that most factory workers make. Compounded annually it's 25%.

The company also said it reinstated cost of living raises for many employees that were given up in 2007, boosting the pay increase to over 30% by September of 2027.

“It is time for us to finish this process, get our team members back to work and get on with the business of making GM the company that will win and provide great jobs in the U.S. for our people for decades to come,” GM said in its statement.

The UAW had no immediate comment on the increased offer, but it had been seeking 36% raises over the four years.

Fain is scheduled to do a live video appearance, where he could call on more workers to walk off their jobs, joining the 34,000 already on strike at six vehicle assembly plants and 38 parts distribution warehouses.

The union's strikes at targeted plants at each company began on Sept. 15 and are nearing the start of their sixth week.

GM was to meet with the union on Friday. There also were meetings on Thursday with Jeep maker Stellantis.

On Thursday, GM posted a video indicating that bargainers are still some distance apart. “You might might be asking yourselves why can’t General Motors meet every demand Shawn Fain is asking for?” Manufacturing chief Gerald Johnson said on the video. “Simple answer is we need profits to invest in our future.”

At the time of the video, GM's top wage offer was $39.24 per hour by September of 2027.

GM already has agreed to pull new electric vehicle battery plants into the national UAW contract, essentially making them unionized, a key point for Fain and the union.

The UAW was seeking 36% wages, restoration of defined benefit pensions that workers gave up in the Great Recession, pension increases for retirees, an end to varying tiers of wages for workers and other items.

Johnson went on to say that during the past decade, GM had net income of $65 billion but invested $77 billion in the business. “If we don't have those profits to continue our investments in our plants, our people and our products, we will be facing declining market share, an inability to fund the EV transition, and an inability to compete with a growing number of competitors right here in America,” Johnson said.

Ford and Stellantis have made similar comments, with Ford saying it has reached the limit on how much it can spend to settle the strike.

The union, however, says labor expenses are only about 5% of a vehicle's costs, and the companies can divert money from profits and stock buybacks to pay for raises that cover inflation and make up for years of contracts without significant increases.

The strikes started with one assembly plant from each company after contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. The union later added the parts warehouses, then one assembly plant each from Ford and GM.

Last week the union made a surprise move, escalating the strikes by adding a huge Ford pickup truck and SUV plant in Louisville, Kentucky.

But Fain told workers Friday that the union added the Kentucky plant after Ford presented an economic offer with no more money than a proposal from two weeks ago.

About 23% of the union's 146,000 members employed by the three automakers are on strike.

Stellantis said Friday that it canceled displays and presentations at the upcoming Specialty Equipment Market Association show and the Los Angeles Auto Show as strike costs continue to grow. Earlier this week the company pulled out of the CES gadget show in January.