Here's what to do in Detroit this week

From a holiday mixer to live music, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Cass Tech Class of 2000 Holiday Swing Out

From the event description:

Join the Cass Tech Class of 2000 and friends for our first fundraiser and holiday Swing Out Mixer. We'll be kicking it at the old neighborhood bar, Floods. This event will be hosted by the 20th Class Reunion Fundraising Committee led by Kelly West and hosted by Januari Chapman Street. 100% of the pre-sale Eventbrite proceeds will go towards the Reunion Fund.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.-Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 a.m.

Where: Flood's Bar and Grille, 731 St. Antoine

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dance, Snack & Shop - A Community POP UP!

From the event description:

Stop by the Holiday Shopping Bazaar. There will be free hustle lessons, free food, jewelry for men and women and new and vintage clothing.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Cass Corridor Commons, 4605 Cass Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Investing in Detroit: Medium-Large Multifamily Properties Tour

From the event description:

Come take a tour of medium to large multi-family residential properties in the City of Detroit. This tour includes info on the neighborhoods, comp rates and what it takes to buy in Detroit. Participants follow our licensed broker in their own vehicles to each site. Come dressed warm with a flashlight!

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: 5151 Loraine St.

Admission: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Music is the Message: Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science Concert

From the event description:

Grammy award winner Terri Lyne Carrington brings her band Social Science to Detroit following the release of her new album, "Waiting Game."

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Detroit School of Arts High School, 123 Selden St.

Admission: $30-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

