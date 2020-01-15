Rhonda’s Brag Book: Tatiyana Foley

This week’s Brag Book goes to senior Belleville High School student, Tatiyana Foley.

Foley is a member of the National Honors Society and currently hold a 3.8 GPA. She is also a member of the Spanish club with the ability to speak Spanish fluently.

She is on Belleville’s track and field team winning state and regionals in shot put. Coding is her passion. She recently completed an engineering program at the University of Michigan last summer.

Her mother said what stands out most about her is kind heart and compassion to help others.