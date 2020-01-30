28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Community

Figure skating champ Alissa Czisny discusses Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer

Jason Carr, Digital Anchor, Live in the D Host

Tags: Alissa Czisny, Figure Skating, Charity, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer, Detroit, News, Local, Local 4 News Today

DETROIT – Alissa Czisny stopped by Local 4 to talk about Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer, the nationwide peer-to-peer fundraiser for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.

For information on the cause, go here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: