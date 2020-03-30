Detroit industry spotlight: Transportation hiring going strong

Detroit's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 106 new jobs over the past week and 638 in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The transportation sector also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 165 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in transportation is VETBUILT Services, Inc. "VETBUILT Services matches job seekers with employers seeking direct hire opportunities," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include M5W Transport and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Jobs posted by VETBUILT Services, Inc. in the past month in Detroit included forklift operators, while M5W Transport was hiring truck drivers and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. sought warehouse workers.

