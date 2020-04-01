Michigan Coronavirus Town Hall: Submit your question here

Local 4 will broadcast a special event with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday night about the state’s response to coronavirus.

A virtual town hall event will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Gov. Whitmer will take questions from Michiganders about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the state.

A virtual town hall event will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Gov. Whitmer will take questions from Michiganders about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the state.

