Michigan Coronavirus Town Hall: Submit your question here

Tags: Coronavirus, Governor's Town Hall, Michigan, 4YI, Community, COVID-19, Gretchen Whitmer, Devin Scillian
The Governor's Town Hall. (WDIV)

Local 4 will broadcast a special event with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday night about the state’s response to coronavirus.

A virtual town hall event will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Gov. Whitmer will take questions from Michiganders about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the state.

Submit a question using the form below. Watch the “Governor’s Town Hall” on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

Submit a question on coronavirus in Michigan below:

