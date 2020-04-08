70ºF

Metro Detroit family makes hundreds of masks to help healthcare workers battle coronavirus

Family decides to join fight against COVID-19

DETROIT – When the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown happened, one Metro Detroit family decided to jump into action.

That action has turned into more than 1,000 handmade masks to help workers at the front line of the coronavirus battle.

Steve is always looking for acts of kindness around Metro Detroit as we band together against COVID-19. If you seen something, click here to let us know.

