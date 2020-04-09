41ºF

Community

Sterling Heights police, firefighters surprise woman on her 18th birthday

Authorities drive past woman’s house with lights, sirens on

Chuck Jackson

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police officers and firefighters surprised a woman for her 18th birthday, and the moment was caught on camera.

Three police vehicles and a fire truck drove by the woman’s house with sirens and lights flashing.

You can see footage of the moment, as well as her reaction, in the videos above and below.

