Bloomfield Hills high schoolers help fellow students learn online during COVID-19 shutdown
Vivian Yee, Adrianna Kallabat form Helping Hands
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – “Of those to whom much is given, much is required.” A group of high school students from International Academy in Bloomfield Hills has turned that belief into action by forming Helping Hands: A Students for Students Movement.
Their ambitious goal is to solve educational inequality.
“Every student deserves the same opportunities and resources,” said Vivian Yee, one of the group’s co-founders.
UPDATE -- May 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 47,552; Death toll now at 4,584
Adrianna Kallabat is the other Helping Hands co-founder. During the normal school year, the pair organizes service projects.
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, these students are offering online tutoring and reading programs so that no student gets left behind.
They also reach out to preschoolers because reading is a key to future success.
- Michigan Capitol Commission delays decision on whether to ban guns from Capitol Building
- Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order, restarts manufacturing, outlines reopening plan
Click here to visit the group’s website. You can also visit their Instagram page at @helpinghandsssfs.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.