Bloomfield Hills high schoolers help fellow students learn online during COVID-19 shutdown

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – “Of those to whom much is given, much is required.” A group of high school students from International Academy in Bloomfield Hills has turned that belief into action by forming Helping Hands: A Students for Students Movement.

Their ambitious goal is to solve educational inequality.

“Every student deserves the same opportunities and resources,” said Vivian Yee, one of the group’s co-founders.

Adrianna Kallabat is the other Helping Hands co-founder. During the normal school year, the pair organizes service projects.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, these students are offering online tutoring and reading programs so that no student gets left behind.

They also reach out to preschoolers because reading is a key to future success.

Click here to visit the group’s website. You can also visit their Instagram page at @helpinghandsssfs.