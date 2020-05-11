Detroit industry spotlight: Health care hiring going strong

Detroit's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 132 new jobs over the past week and 1,286 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 199 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include MAS Medical Staffing, Treva Corporation and 24-Hour Medical Staffing Services, LLC.

Jobs posted by MAS Medical Staffing in the past month in Detroit included respiratory therapists and managers, while Treva Corporation was hiring registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and respiratory therapists, and 24-Hour Medical Staffing Services, LLC sought registered nurses.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.