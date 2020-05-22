Quarantine Learning with Priya Mann, Jason Carr, and Mara MacDonald

Priya Mann

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

I am learning how to run. The art of pushing your body, elevating your heart rate, increasing your lung capacity and building strength – through sheer determination.

Quarantine learning - Priya Mann (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

the stay home order went into effect, and gyms were closed. Up until then, I relied on an instructor to exercise. I thought the only way I could work out was by following a structured yoga practice or in a workout facility.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

Your mind is more powerful than you realize. I am learning to train myself to work out alone. To run in all kinds of weather – snow, rain, sunshine, high winds, cold, colder, you get the drift 😊 I never thought this is something I could do. Cardio never topped my list of pastimes, and I’d never passed a runner who seemed to be enjoying themselves. But I’m starting to get it. It’s about you facing your inner dialogue, embracing the solitude and braving the elements, one step at a time.

Jason Carr

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

Early on, my wife “reorganized” the lower level. This is code for Every Guy Thing You Can’t Currently Find Is in A Bin stacked three-deep in a closet you haven’t opened in two years.

Quarantine learning - Jason Carr (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

It all started when I went looking for one specific TV remote that I could not find. And resulted in finding missing tools, implements and cables I’d been looking for for years.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

Put back your tools and gadgets immediately lest your spouse reorganize them into oblivion. Unless there’s a pandemic to help you “find” them. Then you’re all good.

Mara MacDonald

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

I learned how to do gel manicures and I’ve been keeping my mom’s nail and mine looking salon perfect.

Quarantine learning - Mara MacDonald (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

I knew we were going into lockdown and I didn’t want her hands (and mine) to look awful. I consulted with my nail tech and she told me what to buy.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

If you put a little effort into it you can do it, and I’ve become so proficient I won’t be going back for manicures. Pedicures, I will be returning for. This was my first try. Not bad.