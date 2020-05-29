Michigan siblings create ‘Project Pinwheel Pandemic’ to help ease fears

NEW BOSTON, Mich. – Two children in New Boston wanted to do something to calm fears during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Their idea involved a pinwheel, and it really took off.

Ryan and Reese Marvaso, 12 and 9, respectively, are the brother and sister duo, along with their mom, Jill, who started this unique project together.

“This pinwheel is all about a project that the kids started called Project Pinwheel Pandemic and they wanted to spread happiness and cheer to family and friends and community members,” Jill said.

It’s simple enough, and people have really taken interest. Mom buys the pinwheels in bulk from the local dollar store at a discount. They tag them with a note about their pinwheel project, load them up in the car and pass them out to anyone who wants one.

“It’s becoming spring and summer and they spin and they’re colorful and people like to watch them out their windows and like to look at all the colors,” Reese said.

Reese understands why people want them but never expected to pass out pinwheels all over Metro Detroit. In total, they’ve given out 1,200 of them.

“It brought me happiness and I started to smile,” Reese said.

“Yesterday, we went to deliver the rest of the pinwheels to a whole bunch of people. I hope they are happy,” Ryan said.

For these children, while they’ve been at home for months because of the stay-at-home order, the pinwheel project has not only brought others joy, but them as well.

“I felt really good about myself because I felt like I got out and I actually got to do something and I made people happy. So I felt really proud,” Reese said.

“I’m very proud of them,” Jill said. “It’s something, like I said, that kept them very active and busy during this time but just the smiles and the waves and all the comments that they’re able to read when people leave them messages and thank them it’s just been a great experience for all of us.”

They’re not done yet. Ryan and Reese are excited to continue spreading happiness one pinwheel at a time.

Local 4 asked them both when they’re done spreading happiness what they were looking forward to once the quarantine is over. Reese said being able to play safely with all her friends. Ryan said he just wants to go back to school.

