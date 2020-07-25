72ºF

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit

Streaming begins at 9 a.m. Sunday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The mass begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020.
DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Sunday, July 26.

The faithful can watch and participate in real time below and on the Archdiocese of Detroit’s Facebook page.

Watch live below

