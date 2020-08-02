WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Sunday, Aug. 2.
The faithful can watch and participate in real time below and on the Archdiocese of Detroit’s Facebook page.
