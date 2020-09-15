Sunset for the Zoo: Bringing the Mission Home set to premier this week

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Sunset for the Zoo: Bringing the Mission Home will give viewers a behind-the-scenes journey, highlighting animal care and rescue by the Detroit Zoological Society.

It is set to premiere Thursday (Sept. 17).

From the rescue and around-the-clock rearing of a newborn chimpanzee, to the storm-induced need to grab endangered Great Lakes piping plover eggs from the wild during a pandemic, to the extraordinary DZS penguin research and conservation work in Antarctica, there are stories that are sure to delight and intrigue during the DZS’s first-ever virtual fundraiser.

“This is such a unique opportunity to see the incredible work of the DZS staff that is normally out of public view,” said Ron Kagan, executive director and CEO for the Detroit Zoological Society. “We are excited to bring our community inside the Zoo in such a memorable way.”

Sunset for the Zoo: Bringing the Mission Home will premiere at SunsetAtTheZoo.org at 7 p.m. Thursday. The special will also stream on the Detroit Zoo’s Facebook page.

The DZS has been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Money that’s normally generated by on-site visitation was cut off during the statewide shutdown and has been greatly limited since the zoo reopened in June, according to officials.

Sunset for the Zoo: Bringing the Mission Home aims to raise $500,000 through charitable giving and a silent auction. The auction has just opened with “zoonique” items from Northern Michigan getaways to fine jewelry. Bidding will close at 4 p.m. Sept. 20, zoo officials said.

To watch Sunset for the Zoo: Bringing the Mission Home, supporters can text “Sunset” to 243-725 or visit SunsetAtTheZoo.org for more information.