Dearborn-based foundation raises $180K in ongoing effort to support Lebanon relief

DEARBORN, Mich. – A national Arab American foundation, based in Dearborn, has raised more than $180,000 to help support the ongoing relief efforts in Lebanon following the deadly explosion in August.

The Center for Arab American Philanthropy (CAAP) joined an effort by the Lebanon Relief Project, a nationally coordinated initiative led by the American Task Force on Lebanon (ATFL) and the Ghassan and Manal Saab Foundation—to urgently airlift critical medical and pharmaceutical supplies and equipment to Lebanon in the aftermath of the explosion.

Since the explosion, the continued fundraising efforts benefitting the Lebanon Relief Project through CAAP’s Disaster Relief Fund have resulted in over $180,000 raised so far. Funds have been used to help the Lebanon Relief Project airlift over $12.7 million in high value medications and supplies to Beirut on August 24, and most recently, over $6 million on September 29. Due to the critical need and high demand, the group now has plans to airlift more supplies in the near future.

100% of all donations raised through CAAP’s continued fundraising efforts will go towards airlifting essential supplies and equipment and supporting relief efforts in Lebanon. This latest project builds on the success of the recent CAAP campaign launched on August 5, which resulted in a $75,155 grant to the Lebanese Red Cross to support their on-the-ground relief work.

To learn more about the fund -- and for donation information -- click here.

The blast in Beirut on Aug. 4 killed more than 175 people, injured at least 6,000 and left tens of thousands homeless. Even before the explosion, Lebanon was dealing with increasing poverty, economic collapse and corruption, while in the midst of a pandemic.

It’s still not known what sparked the fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that were stored for years in Beirut’s port next to densely populated residential areas. Documents have emerged that show the country’s top leadership and security officials were aware of the stockpile.

The Center for Arab American Philanthropy (CAAP) is a national community foundation and a national institution of ACCESS -- the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the U.S.

The Detroit Metropolitan area is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the U.S., with Lebanese Americans making up the largest portion, according to the U.S. Census in 2010. The Census classifies Arab Americans as “White,” so the numbers are likely much greater.