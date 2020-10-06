SHAR House in Detroit helps people battling addiction -- how you can help

DETROIT – Drug addiction, alcohol abuse, depression and domestic violence are all issues that nobody likes to talk about. But they are all too real for many families in Metro Detroit.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) didn’t create these challenges, but has certainly made them worse.

SHAR House -- pronounced “share house" -- is a lifeline for disadvantaged individuals battling addiction.

“The most important thing we offer people is hope," SHAR House CEO Dwight Vaughter said. "No matter what you’re going through, there is help.”

Now, SHAR House is facing its own crisis.

“We help people, and now we need help," Vaughter said.

If you need help or can offer help, click here to learn more about SHAR House.