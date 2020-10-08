Watch Live: Focus: HOPE to host Eleanor’s Virtual March 4 HOPE

DETROIT – Focus: HOPE’s annual Heroes for HOPE event recognizes community leaders dedicated to social justice through passionate commitment to work reflecting our mission of intelligent and practical action to overcome racism, poverty & injustice, while supporting the organization’s efforts to provide paths forward for many metro Detroiters.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Focus: HOPE has moved operations to a virtual setting. “As Focus: HOPE has adjusted operations to continue serving our community through the pandemic and social unrest, we have also found new ways to celebrate the generous support of our community, and all we have been able to accomplish together in 2020.”

Watch the Focus: HOPE to host Eleanor’s Virtual March 4 HOPE on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. right here on ClickOnDetroit. (Check back for the video player)

More info on the Eleanor’s Virtual March 4 HOPE can be found here.