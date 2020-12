ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Residents in St. Claire Shores were in the holiday spirit Wednesday night after seeing Christmas lights illuminated in Blossom Heath Park.

“We put them out in Blossom Heath to get the people out, to get them out to walk. I think it’s emotionally, physically good to get some activity and to get the kids to see the lights,” said Mayor Kip Walby.

“Whether you’re young or old, who doesn’t like to see Christmas lights?” said Mayor Kip Walby.

Watch the video above on the holiday lights