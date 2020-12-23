New grant to help reimagine a Detroit neighborhood

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan is providing a grant for $48,000 towards a planning study with NW Goldberg Cares. “This study aims to unite residents, community leaders and stakeholders to collectively author the first study of its kind within the Ferry Park community,” says President and Founder Daniel A. Washington.

The planned study is called “Reimagining Ferry Park.” The study is to help residents vocalize what businesses they would like to have within the commercial corridor on Ferry Park street between Holden and Lawton. A life-long resident of NW Goldberg, Glenda Cook says “This is a game-changer for residents and our community as a whole. We have to channel our frustrations into something productive and this planning study is a perfect example of just that.”

Reimagining Ferry Park (WDIV)

According to their press release the study is expected to be a duration of six months of comprehensive community engagement. The types of activities that are planned for the neighborhood are meetings, focus groups, feedback sessions and presentations. The final plan seeks the influence of the community to develop essential services and goods for the area.

So far NW Goldberg Cares has created three pocket parks, including a literary park funded by Detroit Future City. NW Goldberg Cares is a business community-led group actively seeking to maintain the viability of their neighborhood. If interested in the Reimagining Ferry Park project, you can attend any of their virtual meetings. The next meeting will take place on January 20, 2021. Click here for more information.