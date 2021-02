This year, the Clawson Police and Fire Department raised a total of $2702 for the Special Olympics Charity.

Clawson Police and Fire Department members embraced the cold of Michigan winter for a good cause.

Police officers Ryan Tracy and Scott Vierk joined firefighters Connor Winther and David O’Connell for a polar plunge to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

Check out the video below -- and donate to the cause here.