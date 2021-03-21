Live stream: Sunday Mass at St. Aloysius Church in Detroit

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Mass from the beautiful and historic St. Aloysius Church with Father Mario Amore.
The faithful can watch and participate in real time below. The mass begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021.
