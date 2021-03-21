photo
Live stream: Sunday Mass at St. Aloysius Church in Detroit

Streaming starts at 11 a.m. Sunday

Sanar Yokhana, foreground, and Richard Lewandowski pray in front of a statue of St. Anthony during an Ash Wednesday service at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The ashes, a symbol of penance, are made from palm leaves used in last year's Palm Sunday liturgy and were sprinkled on their head. The sprinkling, because of the pandemic, is a departure from the usual practice of making the sign of the cross on the forehead and follows an ancient method still common in parts of the world today. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Mass from the beautiful and historic St. Aloysius Church with Father Mario Amore.

The faithful can watch and participate in real time below. The mass begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Watch live below

