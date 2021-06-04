Detroit artist plans Marvin Gaye mural where Motown legend lived

As the City of Detroit and the Motown Museum continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s iconic album “What’s Going On,” a Detroit artist is raising money for a mural near his old home.

On June 19, the city will dedicate a portion of West Outer Drive at Monica Street, where Gaye once lived, as “Marvin Gaye Drive.” The ceremony will be held in conjunction with Juneteenth festivities.

The Fel’le Gallery is planning to install a mural nearby to honor the iconic Motown voice.

“We are proposing this mural to be painted on the famed Aretha Franklin mural wall at 19926 Livernois and Pembroke. We really need your help and monetary support in bringing this vision to light. All donations are appreciated!”

You can find donation info here.

