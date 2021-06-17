New coalition in Detroit aims to reduce child poverty in the city

DETROIT – A coalition in Detroit aims to reduce child poverty in the city by connecting families with expanded tax credits.

Advocates are calling it the kind of help that only comes once in a generation. Detroit mayor Mike Duggan said that it’s a chance to help lift 20,000 children out of poverty by the end of 2021.

In a press conference Thursday, Duggan outlined big changes for the city’s low-income families, including an influx of money to help raise their children.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cut childhood poverty in half across America and the city has come together with dozens of partners to ensure Detroiters do not miss their chance,” Duggan said. “We anticipate reaching those families that otherwise would not have taken advantage of the credit unless assisted on the process.”

Eligible families can receive up to $3,600 for every child 5 or younger and $3,000 for any child between the ages of 6-17.

All of that money will go to single parents who make less than $75,000 and couples who make up to $150,000. Residents who have household income above those thresholds, they will receive slightly smaller payments that depend on the income.

However, families will only be able to receive their money if they’ve filed their 2019 or 2020 taxes.

To increase awareness, volunteers will be going door-to-door to thousands of low-income households

The first checks will start coming in the mail July 15 and then will continue through the end of the year.

To learn more about the Child Tax Credit, residents can call 211 or visit GetTheTaxFacts.org.

