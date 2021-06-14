Live stream: Whitmer announces plan for Michigan child care investment, expansion

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday in Troy to put forward their plan to make an “historic investment to expand access to child care for families throughout Michigan,” according to the governor’s office.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. Watch live above.

The governor will be joined by:

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Congresswoman Haley Stevens

Dave Coulter, Oakland County Executive

Sue Graf, Executive Director, Troy Babes in Toyland

Brad Williams, VP of Government Relations, Detroit Regional Chamber

Danielle Atkinson, Mothering Justice

Dr. Megan Cahill, ER Doctor and Mother of 5

Last week, Whitmer proposed expanding government-funded preschool to 22,000 eligible but unenrolled 4-year-olds in Michigan, saying too many cannot access an “incredible opportunity” because of inadequate funding.

The expansion is designed to ensure all 65,400 eligible kids can attend either through the federal Head Start program or the state’s Great Start Readiness Program, which covers at-risk kids whose families make up to 250% of the federal poverty level. It would be funded for three years, with an infusion of $250 million in federal coronavirus relief aid and $155 million in state dollars.

Ad

Read more here.