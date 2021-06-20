Partly Cloudy icon
Community

Live stream: Sunday Mass from Cathedral of the St. Aloysius in Detroit

Streaming starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20

Holy communion.
Holy communion.

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Sunday Mass from St. Aloysius in Detroit with Fr. Mario Amore.

The faithful can watch and participate in real time below.

The mass begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Watch live below

