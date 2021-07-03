Mostly Cloudy icon
Live stream: Sunday Mass from St. Aloysius Parish in Detroit

Streaming starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4

Tags: 
Sunday Mass
,
St. Aloysius in Detroit
,
Archbishop Vigneron
,
Detroit
,
Church
,
Live Stream
,
Live Event
,
Archdiocese of Detroit
,
Religion
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Sunday Mass from St. Aloysius in Detroit with Fr. Mario Amore.

The faithful can watch and participate in real time below.

The mass begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Watch live below

