Photos: Ready, set, go! The Motor City Car Crawl revs into town

Over 30 cars are on display throughout all six of Downtown Detroit's parks at the Motor City Car Crawl.

The Motor City Car Crawl kicked off Thursday with sparkling new cars all throughout Downtown Detroit’s parks. The brand-new event showcases the latest vehicles while also bringing the community together with food trucks, local vendors and live entertainment.

The event is free and features an exciting schedule through Sunday, August 8th.

A charity gala on Saturday closes off Campus Martius Park to raise funds for several Detroit charities. Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow headlines the evening.

Hours:

Friday, August 6th: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 7th: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 8th: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for the full schedule of events.