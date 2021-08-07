Army veteran in Canton receives new roof from nonprofit

CANTON, Mich. – A partnership between Tittle Brothers Construction and Habitat for Humanity installed a roof for a U.S. Army Veteran in Canton Friday morning.

It’s part of the Owen Corning National Roof Deployment Project that offers new roofs to service members in need.

Carson Middlebrook said he applied for the program because his roof was leaking.

“It was very hard for me to compute at all. People were willing and able to help,” Middlebrook said. “With the cost of building materials and the cost of us being away from our families, just putting in hours of volunteer work and stuff like that? I mean it’s a big, big thing to see others willing to help others.”

The Roof Deployment Project has helped nearly 300 military families in 14 states.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, email roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.

More information on Tittle Brothers Construction and Habitat for Humanity can be found on their official websites.

