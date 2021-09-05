Christmas celebration held for 5-year-old Inkster girl in hospice care

INKSTER, Mich. – A community showed up in a big way Saturday for Maleah Hill, a 5-year-old girl in hospice care.

Maleah has battled cancer for three years and had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in August. Doctors said it’s inoperable and that they’ve run out of treatment options.

Original Story: Nonprofit hopes volunteers will help them bring Christmas in September to 5-year-old girl with cancer

A Christmas-themed celebration parade was held Saturday to welcome her Maleah home. Dozens of people showed up with presents and sang Christmas carols for Maleah. There was even a special visit from Santa Claus.

Her mother, Megan Hill, said Maleah loves Christmas, rainbows and music. She described her daughter as smart, sassy and energetic.

Ad

If you’d like to donate gifts to Maleah, a registry has been set up here, or money can be donated through the following applications:

Application Account Cashapp $goldenkeycharity Venmo @goldenkeycamp Paypal www.paypal.com/paypalme/goldenkey

Read: More community coverage