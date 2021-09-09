Tips for college freshman

Find your school spirit School spirit is an important element of going to college. Not only are the alumni great for future careers, but also it’s nice to be proud about where you go! You have worked so hard to get to this place, might as well represent the college with some merch!

Go to the sports games Whether it’s football, hockey, or basketball, find something that your school has to offer. Nothing screams school spirit like attending a sports game at your school. It is a great opportunity to have fun in the student section.

Establish a good relationship with your academic advisor Your academic advisor is there to help you plan for the next 4+ years of college. It is a good idea to be friendly with them so that you can find the best classes to take to reach your career goals.

Branch out and meet new people Freshman year of college is a time to meet new people that are going through the same thing. Everyone wanted to meet new people and establish lasting relationships throughout your college experience. Don’t be afraid to reach out to new people and make plans!

Don’t be afraid to try new things College is a great opportunity to find yourself. Whether it be picking up new hobbies, trying new food or meeting new people, it’s a great way to learn new things in and out of the classroom.

Get involved Attend an activity fair if you school offers it. A great way to feel at home is to join a club of your choice. Meeting students with similar interests to you outside of class may help you settle in and a have a great college experience!

Stay organized Dorm and apartment life is hard to get used to if it’s your first time living alone. Be respectful to your roommates by keeping your side of the room clean. It will also help when you are doing homework on a clean desk!

Plan for the future It’s okay if you are not 100% set in stone about your major or career paths, college is a time to find out what interests you the most. By taking the time and planning for the future, you should be able to get through your college years with less stress.

Utilize campus recourses Your school will offer a variety of resources throughout campus to help you along the way of getting your degree. Libraries, data bases, even professors are always available with the information you may need to get that good grade in class. Don’t be afraid to use what may be helpful to you!