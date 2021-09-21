4-day virtual festival celebrates Arab art, music and community

DETROIT – A free 4-day virtual festival presented by the Dearborn-based Arab American National Museum kicks off this week.

JAM3A, completely free to experience, will feature musical performances by renowned Arab artists and a curated virtual vendor market showcasing small artisan businesses. Virtual film screenings are also featured.

The virtual festival takes place September 23-26, 2021.

“JAM3A engages communities in uplifting and experiencing the many cultures of the Arab World and its diaspora. With anticipated daily audiences in the thousands, this festival activates AANM’s cultivated national and worldwide virtual audience. This event showcases the depth and diversity of our community in an inclusive, dynamic format.”

The Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, a national institution of ACCESS, is the only Arab American museum in the U.S. It opened in 2005. AANM is one of just four Michigan-based Affiliates of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

You can check out the full schedule and register for FREE right here.